7 things to do on the Emerald Coast for St. Patrick's Day

It’s almost time to get out that green attire and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17, but you don’t have to be Irish to participate in the fun that will include races, live music, Irish dancing and scavenger hunts, to name a few activities.

Here’s a list of seven things happening along the Emerald Coast to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Lucky Leprechaun 5K/10K in Fort Walton Beach

Kick off the St. Paddy’s Day week with a fun race and a huge after party with food, brews and live music. St. Paddy's Day costumes are encouraged.

When: March 11, 8 a.m. start. Rain or shine event.

Where: Race packet pickup with be March 11, 6:30-7:45 a.m. at The Landing. Race start will be at Fort Walton Beach Landing, 139 Brooks Street SE.

Cost: 5K- $35; 10K - $40.

Jumbotron Stage 8 p.m. - High Aces

McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza

This event boasts the Gulf Coast's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration, with live music from Neve & Jess, Mat Hall, 12ELEVEN, Stormfolk, Black Eyed Blonde, Brendon Preece and Meg Phillips.

There will be bagpipes, Irish Wakes, green beer, your favorite food and frosty beverages. Feasting, imbibery and debauchery for all!

When: March 17 at 11 a.m. to March 18, 3 a.m.

Where: McGuire's Irish Pub of Destin, 33 Highway 98 in Destin, at the foot of the Marler Bridge.

St. Paddy’s Family Party

HarborWalk Village will host a St. Paddy’s Family Party with Irish dance performances, kids’ activities, a leprechaun treasure hunt and fun surprises for lucky adults.

When: March 18, 2-4 p.m. A performance by the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance at 2:30 p.m.

Where: HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd. In Destin.

St. Paddy’s Day Paint the Village Green

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from Shenanigans. Guests can also enjoy merchant specials around the Village for St. Patty's Day all night long!

When: March 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

The Big Chill and shops in Rosemary Beach will have a scavenger hunt. Explore The Big Chill and shops next door with your hint sheets to collect leprechaun’s gold coins.

When: March 17, 10 a.m. until noon.

Where: The Big Chill, 7000 E. County Hwy 30A, Rosemary Beach.

North Beach Social: St. Paddy’s Party

Spend St. Patrick's Day on the bayside with cold drinks, delicious eats and live music. North Beach Social will host an all-day St. Paddy's Day party featuring DJ 30A, a photo booth, shamrock cookie decorating and face painting. Plus, they will be serving up green beer and Rueben sandwiches.

When: March 17 – all day. Where: North Beach Social, at the foot of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge (331 bridge) in Santa Rosa Beach on the Choctawhatchee Bay.

AJ’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Take off work early and spend the afternoon at AJ’s on Destin harbor. They will be serving up green beer, grog punch, Reuben sandwich and live entertainment.

When: March 17

Where: AJ’s on Destin harbor, 116 Harbor Blvd. Destin.

Lineup of music:

Upstairs stage 4 p.m. - TJ & Brad 8 p.m. - DJ Boom 9 p.m. - Miles Flatt

Tiki Stage 4 p.m. - Austin Jennings