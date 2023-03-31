A hopping good time: 10 egg hunts and brunches for Easter on the Emerald Coast

With Easter comes egg hunts for the children and brunch for the families to enjoy.

Here’s a look at 10 options for the Easter season on the Emerald Coast.

Destin Library's Easter Treat Trail

You don’t have to be Peter Cottontail to hop on down the Easter Treat Trail at the Destin Library. On April 5 at 10 a.m., toddlers and preschoolers are invited to follow the bunny trail, where library staff will be handing out crafts, snacks and treats.

There is no cost to attend this event, but registration is requested to ensure there are enough goodies for every bunny. Click on the Easter Treat Trail event on the library cooperative’s calendar at Okaloosa.librarycalendar.com to register.

In the event of rain, please refer to the website at cityofdestin.com/library for cancellation or relocation information the day of the event. Please contact the library staff at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com with any questions.

Doggie EGGstravaganza

The eighth annual Doggie EGGstravaganza, a hoppin’ social where dogs hunt for eggs filled with yummy treats, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 6 at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

Nearly 800 eggs will be hidden at Grand Park to sniff out. Bunny ears, chick outfits and dainty Easter dresses are encouraged. A $15 donation per dog provides each participant with a basket for the canine egg hunt and access to professional photos sponsored by Mills Photo Design.

Proceeds from the event benefit Dog-Harmony, a nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to reducing the shelter dog population through humane education. This event is presented as part of the Coastal Culture Series made possible by the Grand Boulevard Arts and Entertainment Program.

Destin's annual Easter Egg Hunt at Morgan Sports Center

Destin’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8 at Morgan Sports Center at 9 a.m. The hunt is for youth ages 12 and younger, with a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers. A special visit from the Easter Bunny is planned.

For more information about this event, call 850-654-5184.

Easter Explosion

The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will hold an Easter Explosion on April 8.

It promises to be a day filled with face-painting, arts, crafts and more.

Word is the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos.

Easter Eggstravaganza

An Easter Eggstravaganza, a community egg hunt, is being planned at Destiny Worship Center in Miramar Beach on April 8.

This event is for the whole family with inflatables and fun for everyone. There will be three separate egg hunts for kids: walkers to 3-year-olds, 4- to 7-year-olds, and 8- to 11-year-olds.

There will be plenty of candy and photo opportunities for all. Each of the three hunts offers a chance to win a grand prize.

Inflatables open at 3 p.m. and hunts start at 3:45 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Invite your friends and stick around after the event for our Easter service at 5 p.m.

Easter Egg Dash at LuLu's

The Easter Bunny will be visiting LuLu’s to help boys and girls hunt for eggs on the sandy beach overlooking the Choctawhatchee Bay on Easter Sunday, April 9, and to visit with the kids.

The Easter Egg Dash will start promptly at 2 p.m. Kids will be divided by age groups for safe fun for all, including photo op memories with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 3 p.m.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulusfunfoodmusic.com.

Visit the Easter Bunny at HarborWalk

Visit the Easter Bunner on April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at HarborWalk Village at the foot of the Destin Bridge.

This will be a chance to have your photo taken with the bunny and receive a free 4x6 photo along with activities for the kids and a golden egg hunt.

Easter Brunch at Emerald Grande

Enjoy a special Easter brunch menu at Grande Vista Bar and Grill or a brunch buffet in the Grande Ballroom. Brunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Easter Day Egg Hunt and Brunch

The Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach will be hosting an Easter Day Egg Hunt and Brunch on April 9.

The egg hunt will be on the beach patio from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and divided by age groups.

Once the egg hunt concludes, families will head over to the Island Green for brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will have their pick of dishes such as arugula caprese, carving stations with herb crusted prime rib and maple glazed ham, an omelet station, breakfast bar and a variety of other entree options and desserts.

The Easter egg hunt and brunch are open to the public. Brunch is $65 for adults and $30 for children younger than 12. Reservations can be made by calling Fish House at 850-337-9182.

Easter at Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill in Destin is opening its doors one hour early on Easter Sunday, April 9, to serve savory brunch selections.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch entrées will be served with bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes.

For more information, please visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com/.