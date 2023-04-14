Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation showcases 10 concerts in The Village

The Destin Log

It's time to get out the calendar and start making plans. The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) kicks off its 2023 Concerts in the Cultural Arts Village on Thursday, April 20.

The area’s first live concert series is held each spring on Thursday evenings at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion in Destin located off Commons Drive behind Destin High School. This year’s 28th annual family friendly series will run from April 20 to June 22.

The 10-concert live music series will feature premier regional and national musicians and bands performing everything from classic rock, reggae, and disco to modern pop.

Here’s a closer look at the lineup of 10:

April 20 - Post Modern Jukebox One

The series kicks off on April 20 with must-not-miss entertainers Post Modern Jukebox One. This is part celebration of vintage music and culture, and part "Saturday Night Live" for singers. The Post Modern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time sure to make Pop Music History in Destin.

Tickets are $35 adults/$30 active-duty military.

April 27 - Roman Street Party Band

Get ready to get on your feet and sway to the beat. Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, Roman Street delivers a lyrical amalgamation of acoustic guitar, classical, gypsy, contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco sounds. There is a reason this mesmerizing music group is a proven local favorite. Tickets are $20 adults/$15 active-duty military.

May 5 - Ozomatli

A cacophony of sounds melding salsa, jazz, funk, reggae and hip hop is Ozomatli. This social-minded ensemble rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1995 to give voice to Latinos, fight for workers' rights, and promote global unity.

Tickets are $25 adults/$20 active-duty military.

May 11 - Lucky Chops

Lucky Chops has been unleashing high-energy brassy funk on the world since forming in NYC in 2006. The intensity of the band’s energy is fueled by their desire to share the healing and inspirational power of music with others. It’s your lucky day to see Lucky Chops live in concert. Tickets are $25 adults/$20 active-duty military.

May 18 - Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour

This top-notch group of musicians, presented by SiriusXM, trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, they’ve rocked onstage with John Oates, Eddie Money and now headline sold-out shows across the country. Come chill to the smooth sounds of West coast-inspired 1970s and 80s rock. Tickets are $35 adults/$30 active-duty military.

More entertainment:Good music, good times, good pudding at MKAF Concert in the Village for Allman Brothers Tribute

May 25 - Sinfonia Gulf Coast Feat. Morgan James in Symphonic Soul

Morgan James brings the classic sounds of Memphis accompanied by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. This program is a love letter to one of the great American birthplaces of soul, featuring brand-new arrangements of Memphis classics by Al Green, Otis Redding, Ann Peebles, Sam and Dave, and, of course, Elvis.

James rounds out the evening with her own Memphis soul originals and storytelling. Hear your favorite soul tunes come to life in a brand-new way that will have you dancing and singing along! Tickets are $35 adults/$30 active-duty military.

June 1 - Gotta Groove Band

Gotta Groove Band will put a fresh spin on popular cover tunes from the 1960s to today. With outstanding vocals and top-shelf musicianship, they feature their own arrangements and mixing many popular tunes together to create a fun flow of entertaining energy. You will not want to miss the party this Land O Lakes, Florida, band throws down. Tickets are $20 for adults/$15 for active-duty military.

Fine arts:Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation calls for artist applications and poster art for ucoming festival

June 8 - Adam Ezra Group

Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. Tickets are $20 adults/$15 active-duty military.

June 15 - Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

At just 17, Shaun Hague was named “Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues. By 21, he was sharing the stage with the likes of blues phenoms such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi and John Fogerty.

In honor of his biggest musical influence, Eric Clapton, he and his three-member band have been making waves with their powerful live music performance. Tickets are $25 adults/$20 active-duty military.

June 22 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

With appearances from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music — America’s original musical art form — and bring joy to audiences around the world. Get ready for a jumpin’, jivin’, wailin’ good time. Tickets are $35 adults/$30 active-duty military.

More about the concerts and venue

Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. for this come-as-you-are family-friendly outdoor concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, wine, or purchase food and beverages on-site prepared by featured restaurants and food trucks.

General admission varies per concert. Prices range from $20 to $35 for adults. Discounts offered for active-duty military (must show ID).

New this year: Patrons purchasing tickets in advance of concert day will save $5 per ticket. Children (12 and younger) are free. A limited number of VIP tables (reserved tables for eight guests for the entire season) are available for $2,250. Corporate VIP tables are $2,750.

Proceeds will fund the MKAF’s community outreach mission to provide cultural outreach programs serving K-12 students, adults and children with special needs, at-risk youth, and active/veteran military suffering from visible and invisible injuries in our community.

Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events. For more information, call 850-650-2226.

MKAF members enjoy early entry and free admission to every concert as well as discounted pricing to other MKAF events. For more information on MKAF membership, visit MKAF.org.

The concert lineup is subject to change. All sales are final; no refunds. Pets, tables larger than two feet, and drones are not permitted. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.