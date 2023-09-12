5 things to know before you go to the 45th annual Destin Seafood Festival on Oct. 6-8

Mark the calendar now: The 45th annual Destin Seafood Festival is set for Oct. 6-8 and will take place along Destin harbor – from one end to the other.

“We have expanded over into Heron Harbor,” said event director Cali Hlavac.

The festival opens on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. and goes until 10. On Oct. 7 the gates are open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., then on Sunday it is open at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

“The festival is always free to attend,” Hlavac said.

But here are five things to know before you go.

One: Where is the festival?

“So, if you start at HarborWalk and you keep walking … when the walking runs out. That’s when the festival ends,” Hlavac said.

The festival will be all along the boardwalk from HarborWalk Village on the far west end to Heron Harbor on the east end, where the boardwalk ends, which is about a 2-mile stretch.

Hlavac said last year there were some people who started at HarborWalk and did not make it past AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, or they started at The Boathouse and did not make it past AJ’s to HarborWalk.

“They only saw half the festival,” she said.

This year, the festival will cover the entire 2-mile stretch of boardwalk.

“It’s a 2-mile walk of the harbor,” she said, full of vendors, eats and music.

Two: Vendors galore

And with the festival still about a month away, the vendor list is “crazy” she said.

“I have a 75 vendor wait list right now, on top of all the ones I’ve already placed and filled,” she said.

Hlavac has already placed 75 and anticipated the count to be 110 when it’s all said and done.

“Everyone wanted to be a part of it this year,” Hlavac said.

“We have a lot of local seafood and food trucks coming,” she said.

Other vendors include such things as clothing, jewelry, artwork and eyewear.

She said they have vendors with beach chairs, tables and things made from driftwood.

“Bass Pro will be here,” she said.

“So, we have a little bit of everything.”

Three: What is Call to Chef?

New to the festival last year was the “Call to Chef,” which was a small festival inside the overall festival.

Call to Chef is a two-day event where local chefs will prepare a signature seafood fish for the attendees to sample.

“We have 12 chefs competing” this year, Hlavac said.

Cost to attend the “Call to Chef” is $55 each day, Saturday and Sunday, or $100 for both days. There is also a kids ticket available this year for $25.

What do you get for your money? Those paying for the Call to Chef area will get unlimited seafood samples, private restrooms, extra shade, a cash bar, and a few extra vendors with liquor samples.

Four: Music lineup

If there is a seafood festival, there is going to be music.

This year, the festival will sport six stages, with one at HarborWalk, two at AJ’s, one at the Boathouse, one inside the Call to Chef area and one at Heron Harbor.

"We’re bringing in people from Nashville,” Hlavac said.

As well as a lot of local talent.

Here is a look at the lineup for the varios stages throughout the festival:

Boathouse Stage

Oct. 6 – American Blonde, 12-3 p.m.; Jason Findley, 4-7 p.m.; Airavata, 8-12 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Kelly Byrd, 12-3 p.m.; Drop Dead Dangerous, 4-7 p.m.; Gunner, 8-12 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Kelly Byrd, 12-3 p.m.; Shane Curle, 4-7 p.m.; River Dan, 8-11 p.m.

Call to Chef – VIP Stage

Oct. 6 – Drop Dead Dangerous, 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Austin Jennings, 3-6 p.m.; Firewater Tent Revival, 7-10 p.m.

Oct.8 - Firewater Tent Revival, 3-6 p.m.

Herron Harbor Stage

Oct. 6 – Firewater Tent Revival, 8-11 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Firewater Tent Revival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Hunter/Tony from Heritage, 3-6 p.m.; Shenanigans, 8-11 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Drop Dead Dangerous, 3-6 p.m.

AJ’s Jumbotron Stage

Oct. 6 – Stormfolk, 12 p.m.; Six Piece Suits, 3:30 p.m.; 12Eleven, 8 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Midnight Shepherds, 11 a.m.; Scratch 2020, 3:30 p.m.; The High Ages, 8 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Jo-Jo Bee, 11 a.m.

AJ’s Bimini Stage

Oct. 6 – TJ & Brad, 4 p.m.; DJ Boom, 8 p.m.; Black Eyed Blonde, 9 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Otha + Kristi, 12 p.m.; Will & Linda, 5 p.m.; DJ Serpent, 8 p.m.; Black Eyed Blonde, 9 p.m.

Oct. 8 – TJ & Brad, 12 p.m.; Jones & Company, 4 p.m.; DJ Charles, 7 p.m.; Black Eyed Blonde, 8 p.m.

HarborWalk Stage

Oct. 6 - HDTV, 4-5:45 p.m.; About to Sweat (Life), 6-7:45 p.m.; Frank Fletcher, 8-10 p.m.

Oct. 7 - Grape Drink Duo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Almost Famous, 1:15-3:13 p.m.; The Two HooDoos, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Shane Curle Trip - 5:45-7:45 p.m.; Tanglewood, 8-10 p.m.

Oct. 8 - JaAm, 11 a.m. - 1:20 p.m.; Stranger Boy, 1:40-4 p.m.; Flow Tribe, 4:30-6 p.m.

Five: The Kid Zone

The Kid Zone, sponsored by Fudpucker’s, will be in the new Capt. Royal Melvin Heritage Park, which is about midway along the boardwalk, located between Dewey Destin’s and Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer.

“It's going to be their own little area away from everything else,” Hlavac said.

“There will be a lot of activities for them,” Hlavac said, noting such things as oyster shell painting, sand art and a mingo toss. There will also be face painting and cotton candy.

There will also be a few “pop-up” events taking place in the kids' zone, so they will want to check back from time to time throughout the weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a really great year,” she added.