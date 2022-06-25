Fourth of July in Destin: City plans firework show, provides safety tips

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — In honor of Independence Day, the City of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 36th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show.

The fireworks show can be seen over the East Pass and will begin at 9 p.m., Monday, July 4. Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Firework safety

The City of Destin encourages everyone to think “safety first” if you plan to set off your own fireworks.

Destin girl's big catch:12-year-old from Florida catches 624-lb marlin off Africa, a possible world record. See photos.

Now in Destin:20th Annual Blue Marlin Classic descends upon Baytowne Marina

Firework laws shall be enforced, and if you plan to purchase legal fireworks do so from a state-certified fireworks distributor only. Place used fireworks in a bucket of water before you dispose of them, keep small children and animals away from the fireworks and never relight those that do not work.

For a list of hundreds of sparklers that are legal to use in Florida, visit the State Fire Marshal's website at https://www.myfloridacfo.com/division/sfm/bfp/approvedsparklerlists.htm (https://bit.ly/3HHn6WF).