CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 2020

The Destin Log

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com.

The Polar Express

Watch a free holiday favorite, “The Polar Express,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Jolly Jubilee 2020 A series of holiday happenings will take place at Destin Commons now through Christmas. With a 50' Christmas tree as an anchor, the premier holiday atmosphere has 10 large reindeer topiary shrubs, multiple Christmas trees, Christmas carolers, and live performances through Dec. 20. Times are 5-7 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Merry Main Street Main Street DeFuniak Springs has announced its “Merry Main Street” schedule of events to begin on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Taking place every Saturday before Christmas in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs, events include in-store specials, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photo opportunities with The Character Clubhouse, rides on the Choctaw Express Train and live holiday performances by local groups.

Santa's Arrival Santa makes his GRANDE entrance in style on a Jeep-drawn boat from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 28 at HarborWalk Village. Come out and enjoy a Rudolph-themed scavenger hunt, holiday activities, and pictures with Santa. Plus, guests will receive one free 4×6 photo with Santa. All season long HarborWalk will donate $1 for each letter to Santa written to PAWS (Panhandle Animal Welfare Society), and Santa’s boat carriage will stay in the Destin harbor for toy donations to Toys for Tots Emerald Coast until Dec. 13.

Here Comes Santa Get in the winter spirit during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Here Comes Santa from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Cheer Santa and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Visits with Santa Every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20 enjoy visits with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. Receive a free 4×6 photo and $1 will be donated to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society for each letter written to Santa during the holiday season.

Wednesday Night Concert Series Get in the winter spirit and listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Dec. 9: Fort Walton Beach High School Chorus

Dec. 16: Matt McCarty Band

12 Nights of Lights Enjoy a festive light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2-23 on the Events Plaza Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Watch three dazzling shows on the Village tree.

Christmas Tree Lighting Drive-Thru The City of Destin will host its 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Destin Community Center parking lot, 101 Stahlman Ave. Cruise through their Christmas light decorations and see the Christmas Tree lit up. A visit from Santa and goodie bags will be available for all children. Bring one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Harvest House. Call 654-5184.

Hospital Holiday Sale Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast's Guild Gift Shop hosts its annual Holiday Sale weekdays through Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving.

A Christmas Carol Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents A Christmas Carol at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 20 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, in Miramar Beach.

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl Drink and be merry with a game of drink specials bingo, live music, and an Ugly Sweater Contest from 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 5 at Coyote Ugly aa the harbor. Get your own bingo playing card with a monetary donation to Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) or bring a toy for Emerald Coast Toys for Tots Fill the Boat Drive.

Holiday Tour of Homes The Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes, a self guided tour of six homes in the Rosemary Beach Community. will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Attendees check-in at Rosemary Beach Realty. Tickets available at https://www.rosemarybeachfoundation.org/rbhometour. All proceeds benefit Habitat For Humanity Walton County.

Christmas at the Beach Christmas at the Beach will be held from 12-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Gulley Amphitheater at Gulf Place in Santa Rosa Beach, Hwy. 30A and Hwy. 393 South. This free, family-friendly event will feature children's activities including an inflatable, a stilt-walking balloon-maker, games, crafts, and pictures with Santa. There will be free food and live music including caroling and performances by local school groups. There will also be a cakewalk. Monetary donations along with proceeds from the cakewalk and raffle will benefit the Walton County Sheriff Posse.

A Beachy Little Christmas Join The Island, 1500 Miracle Strip Parkway SE in Fort Walton Beach, Dec. 5, for a new holiday tradition, A Beachy Little Christmas. This event is free to attend and open to all who seek the holiday spirit. Events include Professional Team Finalizes Island Sandcastle "Beach House" at noon; Community Sand Sculptures at 2; and Ornament & Cookie Decorating, Beverages, and more from 2-4 p.m.

Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard Mix, mingle, and enjoy live musical selections when Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 at 560 Grand Boulevard, Suite 200 (Upstairs), in Miramar Beach. Enjoy classic holiday songs and join in some carols as well. Purchase tickets at https://www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/.

Chanukah Celebration Join HarborWalk in a special Menorah lighting featuring traditional foods, crafts, live music and more at 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Destin Christmas Parade The 36th annual “Joy to the World” Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.

Breakfast with Santa Join Santa for Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 12, 13, 19, or 20 in the Grande Ballroom at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, a Santa letter writing station, build your own hot chocolate station, and visits with Santa. Kids are $18 and adults $25 plus tax & gratuity. Reservations recommended at 850-424-0622.

Olde Holiday Market This festive marketplace features holiday activities, live music with Voices of Vahalla Singers, a performance by Niceville High School Chorus, and visits with Santa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at HarborWalk Village.

Café Thirty-A Charity Christmas Ball Café Thirty-A will host its annual Christmas Charity Ball benefiting Caring and Sharing of South Walton from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 12. The restaurant will be transformed with festive holiday décor. Attendees will enjoy a glass of champagne and passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet, and a cash bar. There will be music by DJ 30A and a commemorative photo booth. Guests are encouraged to dress in evening attire, black tie optional. Tickets can be purchased at www.cafethirtya.com.

The Grayt Santa Pub Crawl The Grayt Santa Pub Crawl takes place Dec. 12 featuring a bar crawl and good food and drink all afternoon and into the night in Grayton Beach. Crawl begins with 3 p.m. check in at Hurricane Oyster Bar. Additional stops include Red Bar, Chiringo, Hibiscus, and AJ's Grayton Beach. Cost is $60 per person to crawl with costumes required to crawl. Big prizes given to the "most naughty Santa" and "most nice Santa.” register through Venmo@GraytSantaPubCrawl.Harbor Boat Parade The 34th annual lighted boat parade on the Destin harbor will be held Dec. 13. The evening begins at 5 p.m. and includes a performance of the Nutcracker and the Boat Parade at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks and fire spinning. The parade will be visible up and down the harbor from Grand Harbor Condominiums to HarborWalk Village.

Santa Paws, Sinfonia Concert Bring your pet for a free 4x6 photo with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 19 at HarborWalk Village. PAWS will be there with adoptable dogs. Afterwards, enjoy a live performance by the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra at 6 p.m.

Christmas Reflections More than 10 million LED lights will be illuminated each evening through Dec. 31 in Chipley Park in DeFuniak Springs and reflect off beautiful Lake DeFuniak. Entrance remains at the DeFuniak Springs Library, 3 Circle Drive, and opens nightly from 5-9 p.m Tickets are $3/person. Children 6 and under are free. Season passes available at the gate for $35.

Holiday Gospel Brunch Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents D'Vine at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Coastal Ballroom at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Ticket price is $95 to $125 and includes performance, brunch and all gratuities. Cash bar also available. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/HolidayGospelDVIne20.

Winter Wonderland The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza is turning into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Slide down the ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.