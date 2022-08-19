Stranger Boy release single on Spotify, returning to the Panhandle for Destin Seafood Festival

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News

DESTIN — Members of the beloved Fort Walton Beach-based band I'MAGENE will return to Northwest Florida to perform at the upcoming Destin Seafood Festival.

Native sons of Northwest Florida Robby Walton and Charlie Buice moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2018 with the band. Since that time, the two have formed a new band, Stranger Boy, and have released a new single that they call a hot soundtrack destined for summer love.

On the cusp of returning to drop sticky sweet pop to Northwest Florida, the Nashville transplants known as Stranger Boy are set to mark the release of their forthcoming album with the new single “New Lover,” available now on Spotify.

I'MAGENE started in January 2013 under the name Continuum. The band changed its name in November 2017 to I'MAGENE, named after the Imogene Theatre in Milton, where the band had its first performance with Walton as their guitarist.

The retro electro soul band moved to Nashville in 2018. Prior to that move, each member of the band received a key to the city of Fort Walton Beach.

Stranger Boy was assisted by 12-time Grammy award nominated producer and mixer Mark Needham (The Killers, The 1975, Fleetwood Mac) on their new album. Walton, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist, and Buice, drummer/vocalist, are collaborating on their first official outing following the hiatus of I’MAGENE in 2019.

A fresh take on timeless pop

Oozing with endearing charisma and the talent to match, the duo’s universal sound is sure to catch the ears of music lovers everywhere. Fans of pop juggernauts such as John Mayer, Matchbox Twenty, The 1975, and Imagine Dragons will fall head over heels for Stranger Boy.

The boys are back in town

Stranger Boy will be performing at the Destin Seafood Festival on Oct. 9.

In the meantime, the band's debut single, “New Lover,” is now available on Spotify.