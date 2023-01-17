Gospel group, Legacy Five, returns to South Walton with benefit concert for Caring & Sharing

The Destin Log

Legacy Five will be in concert on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at Good News United Methodist Church. Tickets are now on sale for the concert sponsored by The Crawford Family benefitting local nonprofit, Caring & Sharing of South Walton.

The award-winning Southern Gospel group has mastered the weaving together of their five unique and versatile talents to create a rich harmony beloved by fans and critics alike.

“Caring and Sharing is a blessing to many in South Walton,” said Jennifer Crawford, sponsor and long-time supporter of Caring & Sharing. “Sharing a night of Dove Award-winning, Legacy Five music to raise funds seemed like a night of joy and we are so thrilled to have such a great response from the community.”

Tickets for the concert are available online at https://caringandsharingsowal.org/events-list and sales will end on Feb. 2 at midnight.

General Admission tickets are $30, Child tickets (under 18 years old) are $20, and VIP Tickets are $50. VIP Tickets include preferred seating, snack pack, a meet and greet with Legacy Five members before the show.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of the Crawford Family," said Carly Barnes, executive director of Caring & Sharing of South Walton. “We appreciate them bringing this talented group back to our community for a second year to benefit Caring & Sharing of South Walton. Funds raised will help us continue meeting the growing needs of our neighbors.”

Caring & Sharing of South Walton has been providing Walton County residents with access to necessary resources for about 30 years. While the last three years have brought tremendous growth and change to the organization, the mission of supporting neighbors in need has remained the same.

Caring & Sharing operates a food pantry, provides clients with counseling and case management, and offers financial assistance to help with past due rent, past due utilities, gas, prescriptions, and a number of other things. Caring & Sharing aims to create an environment where clients feel safe and cared about.

Currently, the organization sees over 500 families each month and distributes over 20,000 food items through their food pantry.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email carly@caringandsharingsowal.org or visit www.caringandsharingsowal.org for more information. All proceeds benefit Caring & Sharing of South Walton.