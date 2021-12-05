Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents 3 holiday productions in December

Northwest Florida Daily News/Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — One local theater company is ushering in the Christmas spirit with three classic productions.

In its 9th season, Emerald Coast Theatre Company will perform "The Snow Queen," "Miracle on 34th Street," and "Miracle." The December productions will hit the stage at the ECTC's upstairs performance space, 560 Grand Blvd. at Grand Boulevard Town Center.

These "three offerings (are) sure to chase those winter blues and put your entire family in the spirit this holiday season," officials stated in a recent news release announcing the holiday line up.

Related: Saxophonist Michael J Thomas and Grammy nominated vocalist Maysa ready to start the holiday party

More: Northwest Florida Ballet returns to live performances with 'The Nutcracker' at MKAC

The Snow Queen

ECTC's junior company will perform the first show, "The Snow Queen." The production is for young audiences ages 6 and older. The show will be held Friday, Saturday, and Dec. 10 and 11 on the ECTC second stage.

"Be spirited away by this new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fantastical coming-of-age adventure that inspired the Disney hit movie 'Frozen,'" officials said.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors or military, and $14 for students (must have IDs).

Miracle on 34th Street

Perhaps the most classic holiday production of all time, "Miracle on 34th Street," takes the stage every weekend from Dec. 9 through Dec. 19.

"In this classic heartwarming story, a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle and his case goes all the way to the Supreme Court," the release states.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Dec. 12 and 19.

Tickets to “Miracle on 34th Street” are $36 per person for adults, $34 for seniors (55 years old and up) and military, and $30 for students (must show ID). Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard

To add to the festive holiday spirit, the theatre company will also perform "Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard." The set will take the stage Dec. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

"Cast members of 'Miracle on 34th St.' will perform holiday-inspired songs and Christmas carols in a cabaret-style revue. Mix and mingle with the performers, enjoy a warm beverage or drink from the cash bar, and enjoy a festive, family-friendly evening out filled with live entertainment," the release states.

Tickets to the cabaret performance are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and military, and $20 for students (with ID).

ECTC will implement a safety protocol plan for all performances, officials said. Patrons can find the detailed plan on ECTC’s website.

"Arrive at the theater early to enjoy the display of original artwork in the ECTC Lobby Gallery sponsored by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County," the release states. "The exhibit features artwork by local artists. All of the artwork is available for purchase. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its theater education programs."