Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Broadway smash hit 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

MIRAMAR BEACH — Are you ready to escape on a jukebox journey

down memory lane? Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) will take you there with an upcoming production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

“The nostalgia, the fun, the music are all reasons to come to ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes,’ said Nathanael Fisher, ECTC producing artistic director. “Come walk down memory lane. Actually don’t walk, come jive with these amazingly talented ladies of the cast.”

The Broadway hit wonder by Roger Bean transports us to 1958 to the Springfield High School prom, where four girls’ hopes and dreams are as big as their crinoline skirts. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with more than 30 catchy classic ‘50s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

The show opens Friday, Jan. 21 and runs three weekends in January, February and March. Performances are Jan. 21-23; Feb. 10-13; and March 3-6. Thursday, Friday, Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Jan. 23, Feb. 13 and March 6.

Arrive at the theater early to enjoy the display of original artwork in the ECTC Lobby Gallery exhibited in partnership with the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. The exhibit features artwork by local artists. All the artwork is available for purchase. A portion of proceeds benefit ECTC and its theater education programs.

Stage and musical direction of this production is by guest artist Vincent Pellegrino. The all-girl cast features Leigh Gladden (Cindy Lou), Rebeca Lake (Betty Jean), Aly Matthews (Suzy) and Arianna Reyher (Missy). Costume and prop design is by Anna Fisher. Set design by Rebeca Lake and Nathan Saczynski with sound design and stage management by Caitlin Tarabori.

A part of the Professional Theatre Mainstage series, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will be staged in ECTC’s performance space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

And, if you enjoy live performances, save the date for ECTC’s upcoming mainstage offerings “Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating,

Mating and Marriage” (Jan. 29-Feb. 6); “2 Across” (Feb. 18-27) and “Xanadu” (May 13-22); and the StoryTeller series: “Give ‘Em Hell Harry” on Feb. 8 and “Katharine Hepburn” starring Shirley Simpson on March. 3.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" tickets are $35 per person for adults, $33 for seniors (55 years old and up) and military, and $29 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, call 850-684-0323 or visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.