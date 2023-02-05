Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents The Last Five Years

The Destin Log

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC)presents the musical, The Last Five Years, Feb. 10-19.

This show is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. With brilliantly intricate music that is both gorgeous and heartbreaking, The Last Five Years is a beautifully compelling chronicle in the book of love.

Music, lyrics, and book by Jason Robert Brown.

Cast: Catherine Hiatt played Rebeca Lake and Jamie Wellerstein played by Carl Hendin Director: Nathanael Fisher Managing director: Trenton Bainbridge Lighting designer: Charles Houghton Set designer: Rebeca Lake Music director: Tom Baroco Costume & prop designer: Anna Fisher Stage manager: Phillip Padgett Technical director: Drake Miller

The Last Five Years will be staged on the Cabaret Stage in ECTC's main space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $30 - $40 depending on the show time/day. There is an additional processing fee for ticket purchases. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. Save the date for ECTC's upcoming performances: Steel Magnolias (Feb 24 - March 5). Stay tuned for a Theatre for Young Audiences Performance of You and Me Under the Sea - April 1 and 8.