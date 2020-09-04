BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: God is with you, all the time

Caroline Hare

Filtering through prayer cards of students this week felt rather jolting. What a change from one week to the next! From simple requests like for a good school year to straight up passionate requests for COVID-19 and all that it implies to just simply disappear. Our students are shook.

From carrying books all day, and it straining their necks trying to pay attention for hours on end in the class they already struggle with to being discouraged from hugging their friends they haven’t seen in weeks to the actual worry about their Nana who lives with them catching something and it being their fault. Wow. That is a lot for anybody. Forget the actual pressures that you feel regularly about starting a new school, friend drama, the desire to make the cut on the sports team, or acne. There is just a lot of pressure, fear, and worry swirling.

Talking with students this week, I have tried to keep it simple, and perhaps you should too. There is a simple reminder we can all take from Psalm 139 verses 1-6.

O Lord, you have examined my heart

and know everything about me.

You know when I sit down or stand up.

You know my thoughts even when I’m far away.

You see me when I travel

and when I rest at home.

You know everything I do.

You know what I am going to say

even before I say it, Lord.

You go before me and follow me.

You place your hand of blessing on my head.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me,

too great for me to understand!

At some point we have to know and encourage others to know, even the little people in our midst, just the fact that God sees you, is with you, not surprised, but with his hand of blessing on your very head.

Caroline Hare is youth pastor at Shoreline Church. She can be reached at caroline@shorelinechurch.net.