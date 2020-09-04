DES Lunch Menu Sept. 8-11

The Destin Log

The menu for Sept. 8-11 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 8: Pasta with meatballs, fresh sliced bread, steamed peas, fresh cucumber slices, chilled blueberries with whip topping and choice of milk

• Sept. 9: Chicken nachos, brown rice, seasoned refried beans with cheese, Romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Sept. 10: French toast sticks, chicken sausage patty, crispy tater tots, fresh broccoli florets, diced pears and choice of milk

• Sept. 11: Cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza slice, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh red and green peppers, applesauce cup and choice of milk