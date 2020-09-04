Locals participate in hurricane cleanup efforts

Special to Gannett

Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will volunteer their time to participate in relief efforts from Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura in the Texas and Louisiana areas by manning the Crisis Cleanup Hotline.

The Crisis Cleanup Hotline is designed to connect residents in the storm-affected areas with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who may be able to assist with:

• Cut Fallen Trees

• Drywall, Flooring and Appliance Removal

• Tarp Roofs

• Mold Mitigation

Several church members received training Aug. 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Panama City Beach. Training consisted of proper

procedures in taking calls from those who have hurricane or flood damage as well as

documentation of those needs within the Crisis Cleanup database system.

Anyone who has family or friends affected by the storms in Texas or Louisiana may call the hotline at 844-965-1386. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through Sept. 14.