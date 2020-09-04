Mission Love Seeds names new outreach coordinator in the Philippines

Barbi Carroll

Michelle Navarro has been named the new Mission Outreach Coordinator in the Philippines, replacing Fely Zapanta who died suddenly this year. Zapanta dedicated her life to the mission for almost 16 years after leaving Destin and returning to her homeland in 2004 where she became the mission coordinator.

Navarro was a long-time trusted friend of Fely, and I personally have known Michelle and worked alongside her during mission trips, where Michelle volunteered her time helping Fely over the years.

Michelle is a hard worker who has a love for the mission and I knew, after talking with her at length, she was the right choice to step into Fely’s big shoes as coordinator.

Michelle will be over all operations, churches, schools, and libraries and will coordinate all feedings, clothing distributions, vacation Bible school, and livelihood programs. She will oversee finishing of the church/daycare that is under construction in the village of Admiral in the Philippines.

Fely’s large family will continue to help all they can, and are working closely with Michelle during the transition.

Michelle is a 49 year-old single mother of six, five girls and a boy, Her oldest is Sweetheart, a 30-year-old nurse, followed by Zane, Krystal, Kristianne, and Jimmy, planning to attend Maritime Seaman School. Her sixth child, Kris Jamie, was diagnosed with leukemia and died when 2 years old. This hard-working mother put all her kids through school and college, working day and night to educate her children.

At present, Michelle works as a financial advisor for an insurance company and an online English teacher and operates an online food business. She is active in her church and worked as an outreach coordinator from 2008-2013, Mission member 2014-2015, specialized coordinator 2017-present, and outreach member at present.

Even though Michelle took over as coordinator Sept. 1, she has already been busy planning ways to win hearts and souls for Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior.

Please remember to keep Michelle and Sister Ivy Vasquez, overseer and advisor to Michelle, and the Zapanta family in your prayers, as Fely’s family works tirelessly to help Michelle step into her new role as coordinator for the outreach mission villages.

Barbi Carroll is the founder and president of Mission Love Seeds Charity, based in Destin.