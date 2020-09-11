Blessing of the Animals scheduled for Oct. 3

Special to Gannett

A Blessing of the Animals service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, just a short distance from the Destin Dog Park.

The public is invited to bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion. All animals and their human companions will be individually prayed for following a brief opening service that will seek God’s blessings on the creatures of the world.

Religious events to bless animals have a long tradition worldwide of being held in early October near the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, who is considered a patron of animals.

The large lawn at the Bob Allen Memorial Chapel at Immanuel has ample room for social distancing and individuals should bring their own lawn chairs. Limited fix seating in the chapel is also available. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier. For information, see the church website at www.iacdestin.org, call 850-837-6324 or email Deacon Jon Bryan at jon.iacdestin@gmail.com.

“This is our second year to host a Blessing of the Animals and it’s especially important in this time of isolation to celebrate and bless the animals who are such a vital source of comfort in our lives,” Bryan said. “The service will hopefully inspire a sense of fellowship with all living things, especially our brothers the animals because God gave the Earth to them as their home in common with us.”