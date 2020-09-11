DES Lunch Menu Sept. 14-18

The Destin Log

The menu for Sept. 14-18 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 14: Crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots, fresh tomatoes, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Sept. 15: Mandarin oriental chicken, steamed broccoli, broccoli salad, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

• Sept. 16: Meatball sandwich, McCain shoestring french fries, carrot and celery sticks, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Sept. 17: Pulled pork barbecue on bun, steamed corn, vegetarian baked beans, Craisins — pre pack and choice of milk

• Sept. 18: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans, fresh baby carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk