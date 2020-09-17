DES Lunch Menu Sept. 21-25

The Destin Log

The menu for Sept. 21-25 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 21: Chicken corn dog, McCain shoestring french fries, fresh cauliflower florets,chilled blueberries with whip topping and choice of meal

• Sept. 22: Pork riblet on bun, vegetarian baked beans, fresh broccoli florets, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Sept. 23: Chicken nuggets w/sliced bread, steamed carrots, fresh cucumber slices, diced pears and choice of milk

• Sept. 24: Grilled hamburger or cheeseburger on bun, sweet potato fries, kale Caesar salad, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Sept. 25: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh baby carrots, hot cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk