DES Lunch Menu Sept. 28-Oct. 2

The Destin Log

The menu for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Sept. 28: Hot dog on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh red and green peppers, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk

• Sept. 29: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, carrot raisin salad, chilled blueberries with whip topping and choice of milk

• Sept. 30: Melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, fresh broccoli florets, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Oct. 1: Popcorn chicken bowl with fresh sliced bread, steamed corn, fresh celery sticks, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

• Oct. 2: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, cucumber slices with fresh tomatoes, diced pears and choice of milk