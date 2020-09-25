DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 26

The Destin Log

Please send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance, if possible. For a complete list, visit thedestinlog.com.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Oct. 1

Rock Out Climbing Gym in Destin

Rock Out Youth Climbing Club A is a six-week recreational program through Nov. 2 Mondays for ages 7-9 years old. Rock Out Youth Climbing Club B is a six-week recreational program from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4 Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Call 837-0526 or email info@rockoutclimbing.com to sign up.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 30 with Forrest Williams Band at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of Pickled Pickers at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

HarborFest

Celebrate Destin’s heritage on the harbor from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 2; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 3; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy local fresh seafood, artisans, and live music on the main stage every evening. Entertainment includes Dion Jones at 5 p.m. Friday and SJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Performers Saturday include Frank Fletcher at 5 p.m. and DJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Cadillac Willy performs at 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

The Friends of Camp Helen host the opening of their pumpkin patch Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

Blessing of the Animals

A service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, just a short distance from the Destin Dog Park. The public is invited to bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier. For information, call 837-6324 or email jon.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Dog Daze

2020 Dog Daze, brought to you by Friendship Veterinary Hospital, has been postponed due to Hurricane Sally. The new date is Oct. 3 at the Landing in Fort Walton Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An Evening Under the Stars

Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave will be live and in person for An Evening Under The Stars at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Handheld umbrellas are allowed, but beach umbrellas or pop-up tents are not permitted. Please observe local social distancing guidelines for the health and well being of all fans. No recreational activities such as frisbee, baseball, or running allowed. Outside concessions and coolers are allowed, and there will be two food trucks. No pets.