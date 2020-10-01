DES Lunch Menu Oct. 5-9

The Destin Log

The menu for Oct. 5-9 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Oct. 5: Breaded chicken on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh baby carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Oct. 6: Creamy macaroni and cheese, fresh sliced bread, cucumber tomato salad, stewed tomatoes, Craisins-prepack and choice of milk

• Oct. 7: Cheesy lasagna roll ups, fresh sliced bread, steamed broccoli, kidney beans, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

• Oct. 8: Chicken nuggets, fresh sliced bread, McCain shoestring french fries, fresh broccoli florets, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Oct. 9: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, Romaine side salad, mixed berry cup and choice of milk