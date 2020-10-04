BBBSNWFL announces 2020 – 2021 Governing Board of Directors

Special to Gannett

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida (BBBSNWFL) has announced their 2020-2021 Governing Board of Directors. A compassionate and dedicated group of individuals, the BBBSNWFL Governing Board is willing to do whatever it takes to help make a positive impact on the lives of children throughout Northwest Florida.

The Executive Leadership Committee is made up of: Chair, Brian Williams, Kool Karts; Vice Chair, Melissa Keener, Keener Jones Insurance; Secretary, Jennifer McFarren, Navy Federal Credit Union; Treasurer, Trang Huynh, Gulf Power; Legal Counsel, Ben Shell, Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon; and Immediate Past Chair, Hong Potomski, Andrews Research & Education Foundation.

The additional Governing Board members are: Adrienne Maygarden, Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart; Amanda Harper; Andrew Hobbs, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; Bill Cleary, Wells Fargo; Chris Roney, Ace Unlocks; Greg Harris, Pensacola Ice Flyers; Jarrod Dawson, Merrill Lynch; Jessica Rockhill, The Rockhill Group, Inc.; Jon Green, J. Green Construction Services, Inc.; Larry Kuhn, Kuhn Realty; Leah Ralls, F.M. Nalty Timberlands; Lewis Bear III, The Lewis Bear Company; Megan Ingraham, Navy Federal Credit Union; Michael Thibodeaux, Complete DKI; Nancy Clark, Jacobs Engineering Group; Richard McClanahan, Synovus; Rick Appleyard, John Appleyard Agency; Robert Powell, Clark Partington; Scott Warren, Warren Averett; Sherri Ziegler, Xcellence Realty, Inc; and Bay County Representative, Shaun Streeter, Great American Media.

BBBSNWFL is looking forward to all the things they will accomplish this year with such a determined group of individuals. Now more than ever, communities need to come together to ignite, defend, and empower the potential of youth in Northwest Florida. To learn more about how you can get involved visit bbbsnwfl.org.