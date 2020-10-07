FAITH BRIEFS

Special to Gannett

Grief Group

Stephen Ministry at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, will begin a grief group at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Destin Life Center.

This is a six-week program looking at the problems in dealing with grief. Group discussion covers death and loss; job and career change; creating a different life direction; help in overcoming mild depression; and next step “looking forward.” For information, call 582 2548.Do you have gifts of compassion? Are you a good listener? To find out more about becoming a Stephen Minister at Destin United Methodist, call one of the Stephen Leaders. New class starting soon.

Grace Fall Festival

GraceDestin will host its first Grace Fall Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 with a night of safe, outdoor (weather-permitting) fun. Activities include prepared food, games, a costume contest (kids and adults), family devotion, bonfire and outdoor movie, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." For more information, email pastorlogan@gracedestin.com."It's the

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.