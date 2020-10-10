I Can and I Will: The book of your life is always being written

Rick Stanfield

There is a point along the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado in which the waters of a stream separate. It wouldn’t seem to matter much if a drop of water went to the right or to the left. But the result of those drops of water is totally different.

One drop goes to the west and eventually flows into the Colorado River and empties into the Gulf of California and the Pacific Ocean. Another drop goes east until it flows into the Mississippi River and dumps into the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

Two drops of water, two different destinations, but one small turning point that determines the outcome.

For the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it. Hebrews 12:11

As we live our lives, we are faced with decisions daily that may not seem consequential, but I promise they are. With every move we make we’re writing the book of our lives. We are the author of the story that started the day that we were conceived. Although God has provided us the love, guidance, and the royal genetic makeup to succeed, we all stray.

The book you’re authoring is constantly being written, up until the point that you leave this world. Sometimes the middle of our story seems uncertain, and a decision made may be wrong. Jesus died so we could keep living, even after a bad decision, but we must learn from that decision and appreciate the sacrifice made.

I don’t think that God is punishing us while we’re here for making bad choices, but my view is that we lose the God-given shield of protection when we do stray. Every little decision that we make during our lives is an opportunity to change the world.

If your story ended today, would you be satisfied?

