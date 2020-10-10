Christmas Decor announces 2020 Decorated Family Program

Special to Gannett

FREEPORT — Nominations are now open for Christmas Decor's 2020 Decorated Family Program, an annual tradition that dates back to 2003.

Christmas Decor is North America's leading professional holiday and event decorating company. Each year, friends and neighbors nationwide nominate deserving military families whose loved ones will be deployed outside of the country for the holiday season to receive a free holiday home decorating experience. Participating franchisees like Christmas Decor of Destin, donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create holiday magic for winning nominees, crafting glowing tributes to the service and sacrifice of the nation's active-duty military in communities across the country.

"Each year, tens of thousands of American troops are deployed outside of the United States and its territories in support of foreign conflicts, alliances, and peace-keeping missions," said Venus Parton of Christmas Decor of Destin. "The families of these men and women face celebrating the holiday season without their loved one. We are proud to participate in the Decorated Family program to light up the holidays for these families, and hopefully create a warm glow in the hearts of those who are spending the holidays far from home in service to this country."

Parton encourages area residents to nominate the family of a deployed, active-duty service person to be a Christmas Decor Decorated Family for 2020. Go to Christmas Decor's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChristmasDecor, click on the Decorated Family Program link, and tell Christmas Decor why the nominee deserves to be selected for this distinction. Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community. Decorated Families will be chosen based on the impact of their story on the judges and the family's location (to ensure there is a participating local franchise to provide the award).

The deadline for 2020 Decorated Family nominations is Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

"For the 2019 holiday season, our franchise family decorated nearly 120 homes in 30 states. This year, we hope to decorate at least 200 homes," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor Inc. "The number of Decorated Family winners each year depends on the number of nominations we receive. Please help us honor the brave active-duty men and women who will not be home for the holidays this year by nominating their family to become a Decorated Family."

For information about the Christmas Decor Decorated Family program, please visit www.christmasdecor.net/about/. To learn more about having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business for the holidays, please contact Venus Parton of Christmas Decor of Destin in Freeport at 850-226-0053 or venusparton@gmail.com.