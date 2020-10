Special to Gannett

Something wicked this way comes to the Destin Library’s Facebook page on Oct. 16. Enjoy, if you dare, as the library staff tells ghost stories ranging from local lore to classic frights. The stories will be posted to the library’s Facebook and web pages and labeled for suitable audience age.

If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.