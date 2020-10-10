SUBSCRIBE NOW
HolySmokes! 3.0 BBQ Cook-Off call for entries

DESTIN – The third annual HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church with barbecue tastings and live music by local favorite Duchess.

HolySmokes! BBQ cook off in 2019 brings a large crowd.

Amateur barbecue enthusiasts are invited to establish teams of at least two members. Teams may represent a company, as long as the company is not in the food industry. Teams are asked to provide the prepared barbecue meat of their choice and plan to serve at least 200 1.5-ounce samples. Awards will be given for People’s Choice (first, second and third place) and Most Creative Station.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at three levels: Select (in-kind product donation), Choice ($100) or Prime ($250). To enter your team or sponsor the event, forms are available at iacdestin.org/coming-

up/holysmokes or at Immanuel’s church office, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Sunday mornings. Immanuel Anglican Church is located at 250 Indian Bayou Trail, just north of the Nancy Weidenhamer Dog Park.

Attendees will be asked to bring a non-perishable food item, baby wipes or diapers to benefit Harvest House of Destin.