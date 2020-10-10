HolySmokes! 3.0 BBQ Cook-Off call for entries

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – The third annual HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church with barbecue tastings and live music by local favorite Duchess.

Amateur barbecue enthusiasts are invited to establish teams of at least two members. Teams may represent a company, as long as the company is not in the food industry. Teams are asked to provide the prepared barbecue meat of their choice and plan to serve at least 200 1.5-ounce samples. Awards will be given for People’s Choice (first, second and third place) and Most Creative Station.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at three levels: Select (in-kind product donation), Choice ($100) or Prime ($250). To enter your team or sponsor the event, forms are available at iacdestin.org/coming-

up/holysmokes or at Immanuel’s church office, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Sunday mornings. Immanuel Anglican Church is located at 250 Indian Bayou Trail, just north of the Nancy Weidenhamer Dog Park.

Attendees will be asked to bring a non-perishable food item, baby wipes or diapers to benefit Harvest House of Destin.