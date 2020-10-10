Phi Theta Kappa inducts 69 new members at NWFSC
NICEVILLE - At the start of the Fall 2020 semester, the Sigma Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northwest Florida State College inducted 69 new members. Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs that promotes leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship. Eligibility for membership requires students to have completed at least 12 hours of associate degree course work and keep a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above.
NWFSC’s Sigma Mu Chapter of PTK has been awarded Five Star Chapter status in 2018 and 2019.
“Members of Phi Theta Kappa are among the brightest students here at Northwest Florida State College,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of NWFSC. “Not only do they excel in the classroom, but they lead their peers with academic excellence and community service. I commend all of our new inductees this academic year.”
For more information regarding the Sigma Mu chapter of PTK, contact Dr. Elizabeth Ponder Melick by email at ponderme@nwfsc.edu.
This year’s PTK inductees include:
Landon Albright, Fort Walton Beach
Heather Argo, DeFuniak Springs
James Baird, Niceville
Emma Bell, Crestview
Rachelle Bieser, Fort Walton Beach
Ariel Bresler, Niceville
Annie Bush, Freeport
Malerie Busha, Port Charlotte
Elizabeth Campbell-Work, DeFuniak Springs
Emily Cary, Niceville
Anna Chavez, DeFuniak Springs
Katie Constable, Fort Walton Beach
Jillian Cook, Fort Walton Beach
Sydney Cope, Mary Esther
Kylie Daum, Panama City Beach
Sydney Everett, Crestview
Amanda Feist, Niceville
Michelle Fetcho, Crestview
Hannah Friday, Niceville
Trisha Gallimore, Navarre
Zoe, Giuriato, Fort Walton Beach
Simone Graham, DeFuniak Springs
Emily Griggs, Navarre
Devin Hall, Crestview
Trevor Hancock, Fort Walton Beach
Christina Hernandez, Fort Walton Beach
Ivey Hill, Warrior, Alabama
Zachary Hill, Fort Walton Beach
Bailey Hottinger, Ponce De Leon
Ashley Johnson, Crestview
Heather Jopling, Valparaiso
Iva Keller, Niceville
Daryn Kersch, Mary Esther
Malia Larson, Fort Walton Beach
Christopher Lewis, DeFuniak Springs
Phuong Luong, Shalimar
Harley McClellan, Crestview
Kimberly Meza, De Soto, Illinois
Sean Milliken, Fort Walton Beach
Daniel Morales, Fort Walton Beach
Serafina Myers, Shalimar
Uyen Nguyen, Mary Esther
Michael Panarisi, Niceville
Josmar Polanco, Crestview
Michael Polazzo, Mary Esther
Hannah Pollock, Mary Esther
Elizabeth Ponder-Melick, Niceville
Rebekah Revell, Santa Rosa Beach
Caleb Sammons, Niceville
Gregory Schultz, Crestview
Benjamin Semenov, Fort Walton Beach
Hayley Simmons, Laurel Hill
Ramon Smith, Fort Walton Beach
Racheal Sondergaard, Mobile, Alabama
Diamond Sparks, Fort Walton Beach
Nicole Strecker, Fort Walton Beach
Patrick Strong Jr., Baker
Christina Terry, Niceville
Alec Thaxton, Destin
Jason Tomlinson, Crestview
Andre Francis Valdez, Niceville
Summer Victor, Crestview
Tiffany Wade, Crestview
Brooke Williams, Crestview
Nicole Williams, Niceville
Emily Wood, Fort Walton Beach
Riley Woodard, Destin
Lillian Wright, Watersound
Hannah Yurack, Niceville.