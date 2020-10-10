Phi Theta Kappa inducts 69 new members at NWFSC

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE - At the start of the Fall 2020 semester, the Sigma Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Northwest Florida State College inducted 69 new members. Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs that promotes leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship. Eligibility for membership requires students to have completed at least 12 hours of associate degree course work and keep a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above.

NWFSC’s Sigma Mu Chapter of PTK has been awarded Five Star Chapter status in 2018 and 2019.

“Members of Phi Theta Kappa are among the brightest students here at Northwest Florida State College,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of NWFSC. “Not only do they excel in the classroom, but they lead their peers with academic excellence and community service. I commend all of our new inductees this academic year.”

For more information regarding the Sigma Mu chapter of PTK, contact Dr. Elizabeth Ponder Melick by email at ponderme@nwfsc.edu.

This year’s PTK inductees include:

Landon Albright, Fort Walton Beach

Heather Argo, DeFuniak Springs

James Baird, Niceville

Emma Bell, Crestview

Rachelle Bieser, Fort Walton Beach

Ariel Bresler, Niceville

Annie Bush, Freeport

Malerie Busha, Port Charlotte

Elizabeth Campbell-Work, DeFuniak Springs

Emily Cary, Niceville

Anna Chavez, DeFuniak Springs

Katie Constable, Fort Walton Beach

Jillian Cook, Fort Walton Beach

Sydney Cope, Mary Esther

Kylie Daum, Panama City Beach

Sydney Everett, Crestview

Amanda Feist, Niceville

Michelle Fetcho, Crestview

Hannah Friday, Niceville

Trisha Gallimore, Navarre

Zoe, Giuriato, Fort Walton Beach

Simone Graham, DeFuniak Springs

Emily Griggs, Navarre

Devin Hall, Crestview

Trevor Hancock, Fort Walton Beach

Christina Hernandez, Fort Walton Beach

Ivey Hill, Warrior, Alabama

Zachary Hill, Fort Walton Beach

Bailey Hottinger, Ponce De Leon

Ashley Johnson, Crestview

Heather Jopling, Valparaiso

Iva Keller, Niceville

Daryn Kersch, Mary Esther

Malia Larson, Fort Walton Beach

Christopher Lewis, DeFuniak Springs

Phuong Luong, Shalimar

Harley McClellan, Crestview

Kimberly Meza, De Soto, Illinois

Sean Milliken, Fort Walton Beach

Daniel Morales, Fort Walton Beach

Serafina Myers, Shalimar

Uyen Nguyen, Mary Esther

Michael Panarisi, Niceville

Josmar Polanco, Crestview

Michael Polazzo, Mary Esther

Hannah Pollock, Mary Esther

Elizabeth Ponder-Melick, Niceville

Rebekah Revell, Santa Rosa Beach

Caleb Sammons, Niceville

Gregory Schultz, Crestview

Benjamin Semenov, Fort Walton Beach

Hayley Simmons, Laurel Hill

Ramon Smith, Fort Walton Beach

Racheal Sondergaard, Mobile, Alabama

Diamond Sparks, Fort Walton Beach

Nicole Strecker, Fort Walton Beach

Patrick Strong Jr., Baker

Christina Terry, Niceville

Alec Thaxton, Destin

Jason Tomlinson, Crestview

Andre Francis Valdez, Niceville

Summer Victor, Crestview

Tiffany Wade, Crestview

Brooke Williams, Crestview

Nicole Williams, Niceville

Emily Wood, Fort Walton Beach

Riley Woodard, Destin

Lillian Wright, Watersound

Hannah Yurack, Niceville.