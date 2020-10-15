DES Lunch Menu Oct. 19-23

The Destin Log

The menu for Oct. 19-23 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Oct. 19: Chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, grilled chicken on a bun, McCain Shoestring French Fries, fresh baby carrots, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

•Oct. 20: Pasta with meatballs, fresh sliced bread, barbecue pulled pork sandwich, steamed peas, fresh cucumber slices, chilled blueberries with whip topping and choice of milk

• Oct. 21: Chicken nachos, long grain brown rice, taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, seasoned refried beans with cheese, romaine side salad, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• Oct. 22: French toast sticks, chicken sausage patty, melted grilled cheese, crispy tater tots, fresh broccoli florets, diced pears and choice of milk

• Oct. 23: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh red and green peppers, applesauce cup and choice of milk