DES  Lunch Menu Oct. 26-30

The Destin Log

The menu for Oct. 26-30 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Oct. 26: Crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, grilled chicken on a bun, steamed carrots, fresh tomatoes and choice of milk

• Oct. 27: Mandarin Oriental chicken with rice, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, steamed broccoli, broccoli salad, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

• Oct 28: Meatball sandwich, taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, McCain shoestring French fries, carrot and celery sticks, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Oct. 29: Pulled pork BBQ on a bun, melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, vegetarian baked beans, Craisins Pre-Pack and choice of milk

• Oct. 30: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, steamed green beans, fresh baby carrots, tropical pineapple tidbits and choice of milk