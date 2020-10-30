DES Lunch Menu Nov. 2-6

The Destin Log

The menu for Nov. 2-6 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Nov. 2: No school

• Nov. 3: Pork riblet on a bun, barbecue pulled pork sandwich, vegetarian baked beans, fresh broccoli florets, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Nov. 4: Chicken nuggets with sliced bread, taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrots, fresh cucumber slices, diced pears and choice of milk

• Nov. 5: Grilled cheeseburger on a bun, juicy hamburger on a bun, melted grilled cheese, sweet potato fries, kale Caesar salad, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Nov. 6: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh baby carrots, hot cinnamon apple slices and choice of milk