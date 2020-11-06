DES Lunch Menu Nov. 9-13

The Destin Log

The menu for Nov. 9-13 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Nov. 9: Hot dog on a bun, grilled chicken on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh red and green peppers, citrusy Mandarin oranges and choice of milk

• Nov. 10: Taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, barbecue pulled pork sandwich, seasoned refried beans with cheese, carrot raisin salad, chilled blueberries with chip topping and choice of milk

• Nov. 11: No school

• Nov. 112: Popcorn chicken bowl w/fresh slice bread, melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, fresh celery sticks, bagged apple slices and choice of milk

• Nov. 13: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, crispy fish sticks, fresh sliced bread, steamed peas, cucumber slices, fresh tomatoes, diced pears and choice