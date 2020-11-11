Fresh Market expands offerings to accommodate holiday gatherings of all sizes

Special to Gannett

GREENSBORO, NC — In a survey conducted among The Fresh Market’s guests, more than half (53%) indicated they will do more cooking this holiday season than last year and host smaller gatherings. Seventy percent said they plan to host between two and eight people.

“The Fresh Market has become a go-to destination for restaurant quality meals, particularly during this unprecedented time,” said Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer at The Fresh Market. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a range of ready-to-heat holiday meals and party platters to make their celebrations extraordinary and fit gatherings of all socially distanced sizes.”

Holiday Meal Offerings

Over the past six months, the specialty grocer has elevated their restaurant quality meals and that is no exception this holiday season. For the main event, The Fresh Market offers five different options of complete, ready-to-heat holiday meals that range in size to accommodate gatherings of all sizes. The turkey comes fully cooked and is an exclusive recipe to The Fresh Market to ensure it is tender, moist, and flavorful. New this year is the Ultimate Holiday Meal and the Essential Ham Meal.

Here is what is included with each offering:

• Ultimate Holiday Meal, serves 12-14 guests ($159.99, approximately $11.43 per person): Includes a 10-12 lb. fully-cooked turkey, 3.5 lbs. boneless sliced ham, 4 lbs. Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 3 lbs. traditional herb stuffing, 30 oz. homestyle turkey gravy, 2 lbs. corn souffle, 2 lbs, green bean medley, 16 oz. cranberry relish with walnuts, 24 golden dinner rolls and a Colonial Apple Pie.

• Traditional Holiday Meal, Serves 8-10 guests ($79.99, approximately $8 per person): Includes a 10-12 lb. fully-cooked turkey, 30 oz. homestyle turkey gravy, 3 lbs. traditional herb stuffing, 3 lbs. Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 16 oz. cranberry relish with walnuts and 12 golden dinner rolls.

• Essential Holiday Meal, Serves 3–5 guests ($59.99, approximately $12 per person): Includes a 2.5 lb. fully-cooked turkey breast, 30 oz. homestyle turkey gravy, 2 lbs. traditional herb stuffing, 2 lbs. Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 1 lb. green bean medley, and 8 oz. cranberry relish with walnuts.

For more meals, visit www.thefreshmarket.com/our-products/party-platters. The complete holiday meals can be ordered online through Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. and then picked up in-store or via curbside service on Nov. 23 through 26. Guests can also order their meals à la carte in case they prefer a standing rib roast or beef tenderloin to turkey or want to mix and match side dishes.