Visiting the Beyond with the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

Have you ever wondered what lies beyond the realm of the living? On Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., take a trip beyond the veil with the Destin Library and Curt Strutz, a paranormal researcher and keynote speaker for the Illinois Paranormal Conference whose expertise has also been featured on television.

Using a fun mix of history, photography, storytelling, and humor, Strutz will lead you through some of the nation's most haunted locations including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, and homes.

This event will be held live on the Destin Library’s lawn, so please bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket. The lecture will stream live on Facebook and the recording will be available to view through Monday, Nov. 23. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be strictly virtual. If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.