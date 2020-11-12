Laurel Hill Harvest Supper set for Nov. 18

Special to Gannett

One of Okaloosa County's oldest traditions continues at 6:30 p.m. Nov.18 when the Laurel Hill Harvest Supper will be held at First Baptist Church of Laurel Hill, 3972 Second Ave.

The churches of the Laurel Hill area take turns presenting the pre-meal worship, and this year, First Baptist has the honors.

Members of any church and folks with no church family are cordially invited to enjoy the pre-meal celebration followed by a bodacious southern church supper. Bring a covered dish, either main course, meat, side, salad, or dessert.

The Harvest Supper marks the start of the holiday season in North Okaloosa County, and has been held continuously for more than 60 years, making it one of the area's most eagerly anticipated events.

Contact the First Baptist Church of Laurel Hill for information, 850.652.4192.