BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: Be unified in the praise of God

Caroline Hare

It doesn’t matter if you are a teenager, a parent, or a grandparent, it seems that a whole lot of mouths have been flapping with opinions these days. When people have such polarizing views, it is hard to be unified on simple everyday things.

That is why you see people unplugging from social media, unfollowing people, changing channels, and the like. I am guilty of having the television on a little too much over the last few weeks. However, I hit a point last week where I just felt overwhelmed with dread. At that moment I decided to turn the news off, and the praise music on in my house.

I am reminded of an old, simple truth that what you magnify gets bigger. If my focus is on magnifying and analyzing the chaos of our world then of course I will

feel anxious, chaotic, or dread. If I am magnifying a BIG God then suddenly life shifts into proper perspective once again that God is so much bigger than whatever it is. There is power in praise.

People who don’t know each other or perhaps don’t even like each other can become unified as they start praising their favorite football team. The same exact thing happens to us when we start praising God. You could have very different views or even be in disagreement with someone, but when you both start singing a worship song together, suddenly you're unified on something and that is God. Praise is powerful.

In Philippians, there were two women who could not get along at the church in Philippi. Paul encourages them to be of the same mind in the Lord. Later on in Philippians 4:4-7 Paul says, “Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again — rejoice! Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus."

Rejoicing, praising, and praying brings the peace that doesn’t make natural sense.

