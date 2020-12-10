DES Lunch Menu Dec. 14-18

The Destin Log

The menu for Dec. 14-18 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Dec. 14: Chicken corn dog, McCain Shoestring French Fries, assorted fresh vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Dec. 15: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, vegetarian baked beans, assorted fresh vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Dec. 16: Turkey taco meat with tortilla corn chips, steamed carrots, assorted fresh vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Dec. 17: Grilled cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato fries, assorted fresh vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Dec. 18: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, assorted fresh vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk