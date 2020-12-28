FRLA Hospitality Heroes awards

Special to Gannett

Visit South Walton will assist the Northwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association in honoring local Hospitality Heroes, following a challenging year for so many restaurant and hospitality workers. Recipients will be awarded $500 and a commemorative plaque for their service and commitment to the hospitality industry.

Submit nominees for the Hospitality Heroes awards at https://bit.ly/2WP2x47 before Dec. 31. Nominees must work in Okaloosa or Walton County to qualify for this award.

The ceremony and dinner will take place on Thursday, Jan. 28, at The Henderson Beach Resort, 200 Henderson Resort Way in Destin. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. and precautions, including a limited number of attendees and additional spacing, will be taken to help ensure a safe event for all.

Categories include Best Restaurant Manager; Best Hotel/Resort Manager; Best Culinary Manager; Best Front of House Associate: Restaurant; Best Front of House Associate: Hotel/Resort; Supplier of the Year; Best Back of House Associate: Restaurant; Best Back of House Associate: Hotel/Resort; Best Sales and Marketing Associate; Supplier of the Year.

To purchase a ticket to the event, a table at the event, or to become a sponsor of the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3hnNNCq. For additional information about tickets and event sponsorships, contact FRLA Regional Director Nick Lowe at 850-661-4256 or nlowe@frla.org.