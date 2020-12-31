Library's Beanstack Challenge returns in 2021

The Destin Log

Come join the latest, mouthwatering new Beanstack Challenge from the Destin Library: Heartwarming Soups and Stews. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 28, warm your heart and tummy with interactive cooking activities, videos, recipes, and cookbooks each week. Have fun creating your own soup or stew and then share your recipe with other challengers.

Participating in the activities earns badges that will automatically enter you into the surprise drawing at the end of the challenge. Join the challenge at cityofdestin.beanstack.org or download the free Beanstack app on your mobile device. If you have any questions, contact the Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.