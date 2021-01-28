DES Lunch Menu Feb. 1-5

The Destin Log

The menu for Feb. 1-5 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 1: Hot dog on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 2: Crispy fish sticks, seasoned green beans, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 3: Melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 4: Grilled chicken on a bun, assorted fresh vegetables and fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 5: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk