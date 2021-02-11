New grab bag service available at the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

Do you know what types of books you like to read, but can’t decide on a specific title? Would you like to start reading a new genre, but don’t know where to begin? Does your 5-year-old only want books about iguanas, but you don’t have time to search for them on the shelves?

Let the Destin Library help with its Grab Bag service. Go to cityofdestin.com/library and scroll down to online Grab Bag request forms. You can request bags for children, teens, and adults. There are also forms to request movies.

Just fill in your preferences and the library staff will curate a bag for you. Library staff will notify you when your bag is ready, and you can either come into the library to pick it up or call the library when you are in the parking lot and a staff member will bring everything out to you.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the library at 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.