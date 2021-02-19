Local electric bike shop hosts group bike ride, community event

Special to Gannett

As part of its nationwide “Hello Fun Tour,” Pedego Electric Bikes is hosting an all-day, neighborhood Palooza event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at its Grayton Beach storefront featuring a group Pedego ride, live music, raffles and giveaways, catered bites and celebrating a grand opening for the new Pedego Grayton Beach store.

Those participating in the group bike ride will depart from the new Grayton Beach Pedego location at 10:00 a.m. and head west on 30A. The ride will return at 12 p.m. to kick off the Palooza party and Pedego Grayton Beach grand opening. Proceeds raised from raffle sales will benefit the Point Washington Medical Clinic, whose mission is to build a stronger and healthier community by providing high quality primary health care regardless of the patient’s means or access.

This event is one stop of many in Pedego’s 2021 Hello Fun Tour where the brand will travel in a Hello Fun Tour Bus to visit more than 70 Pedego communities across the country, celebrating Pedego bike owners and store owners.