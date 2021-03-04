DES Lunch Menu March 8-12

The Destin Log

The menu for March 8-12 at Destin Elementary includes:

• March 8: Chicken corn dog, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 9: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, vegetarian baked beans, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 10: Turkey taco meat with tortilla corn chips, steamed carrots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 11: Cheesy lasagna roll ups, steamed broccoli, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 12: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk