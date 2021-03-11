Community Yard Sale needs sellers

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – A Community Yard Sale will be held in the parking lot of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, in Destin from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in conjunction with the second Immanuel Art & Music Fest.

Sellers will be allotted two parking spaces (approximately 9’X19’ each); one for their vehicle and the other for their wares, for $10. Additional parking spaces may be reserved for $5 each. Sellers must provide their own tables, chairs, tent, etc.

Art vendors will also be set up on the nearby lawn and a variety of musical groups will be performing throughout the day. Bayou Breaux’s Food Truck will be on site serving Cajun and Creole favorites for purchase. Free funnel cakes will be served too.

Space registration forms and more details can be found at iacdestin.org/special-events/immanuel-art-music or at the church. Reserve your space early for the best spots, space is limited. Reservation deadline is April 16. Email bcarnley2012@gmail.com (please denote “Immanuel Yard Sale” in the

subject line) or call 850-837-6324 with any questions.