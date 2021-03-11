DES Lunch Menu March 15-19

The Destin Log

The menu for March 15-19 at Destin Elementary includes

• March 15: Hot dog on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 16: Melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 17: Mini raviolis, seasoned green beans, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 18: Grilled chicken on a bun, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 19: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk