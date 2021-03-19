DES Lunch Menu March 22-26

The Destin Log

The menu for March 22-26 at Destin Elementary includes:

• March 22: Breaded chicken on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 23: Creamy macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 24: Creamy lasagna roll ups, steamed broccoli, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 25: Melted grilled cheese, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• March 26: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, fresh assorted fruit and \choice of milk