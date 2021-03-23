Okaloosa Arts Alliance sponsoring student poster contest

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa Arts Alliance (OAA) invites all K-12th grade Okaloosa County School students to participate in the 12th annual OAA Okaloosa County School Poster Contest.

HarborWalk Village will be hosting the OAA poster contest. Due to COVID-19, students will have the option to email their entry, which will be virtual-only or mail in their entry and it will be showcased both online and at HarborWalk Village. The theme is “Family Time."

The artwork can be anything you can create on paper with markers, pencils, paint, pastels, charcoal, or crayons. Any K-12th grade Okaloosa County School student can enter; entries can be submitted by an Okaloosa County School or by an individual student. The poster contest deadline is April 2. Please submit only one entry per student. For students entering virtual only they should save their poster with the student’s name as a .jpg at the highest quality.

Please submit your entry via email attachment to amybaty1@gmail.com. Please put “OAA Poster Contest” in the subject line put your name, grade, and school name in the email body. Please note that by entering the contest you are giving the Okaloosa Arts Alliance permission to add your poster contest entry on the OAA website and social media. All the entries will be on the Okaloosa Arts Alliance website.

For students (or schools) who are mailing in your entries, please mail to the OAA -OAA Poster Contest, P.O. Box 4426, FWB, FL 32549 and include the form that is available on the website.

There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner for three elementary school students (K-4), for three middle school students (5-7), and for three high school students (8-12) in Okaloosa County.

Each 1st place winner will receive a $75 gift card, each 2nd place winner will receive a $50 gift card and each 3rd place winner will receive a $25 gift card in the mail. Winners of the contest will be announced via email, Facebook and the OAA website on April 9 and in person at the Sunset Celebration being held April 9 from 5-8 p.m. at HarborWalk Village.

The Okaloosa Arts Alliance is the officially designated 501 (c) 3 non-profit arts agency for Okaloosa County. We believe that arts education is important and are continually striving to support and promote the arts in our community. Please email amybaty1@gmail.com if you have any questions. For more information go to https://www.okaloosaarts.org/oaa-2021-virtual-poster-contest.htm