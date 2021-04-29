DES Lunch Menu May 3-7

The menu for May 3-7 at Destin Elementary includes:

• May 3: Breaded chicken on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 4: Creamy macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 5: Cheesy lasagna roll-ups, steamed broccoli, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 6: Melted grilled cheese, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 7: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk