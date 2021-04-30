Destin's Mission Love Seeds has urgent need in Philippines

Barbi Carroll, founder and president of Mission Love Seeds based in Destin, has an urgent request.

"I never like to ask anyone for help, but these kids are starving." she said. "On April 30, I received urgent messages from Mission Love Seeds leaders in the villages we serve in the Philippines. There is another lockdown and families cannot work. They are very hungry."

It is reported from the Philippines that "coronavirus infections have surged past 1 million in the Philippines, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight joblessness and hunger."

Since there are no food pantries there like we have in the United States, the people rely on help from others. Mission Love Seeds has always been there to help when children anywhere needed help, locally and around the world.

MLS wants to provide rice, fresh vegetables, eggs and milk for the children. Donations are urgently needed. Please send checks to Barbi Carroll, 55 Country Club Drive E., Destin FL 32541 or visit the website missionloveseeds.org to donate using PayPal or credit card.

"Can you imagine babies are starving and many people are dying not only from COVID but also from starvation," Carroll said. "Pray that God will provide all that is needed to put food on these poor little one's tables."

With your help it is possible. Mission Love Seeds supporters and locals in our area have always been ready to help. And remember — no amount is too small. Even a dollar can buy a bit of food to save a life.