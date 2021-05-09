DES Lunch Menu May 10-14

The menu for May 10-14 at Destin Elementary includes:

• May 10: Hot dog on a bun, crispy tater tots, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 11: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, steamed green beans, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 12: Turkey taco meat with tortilla corn chips. steamed carrots, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk

• May 13: Melted grilled cheese, steamed corn, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits. and choice of milk

• May 14: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, assorted fresh vegetables and fruits, and choice of milk